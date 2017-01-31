Activated carbon: TekModo Industries announces first shipment

Roskill view: Activated carbon markets doubled worldwide between 2007 and 2015. Pelletised grades can be thermally reactivated and re-used. Leading markets lie in solvent recovery, automotive emission control, wastewater purification, gas adsorption and electronic corrosion protection.

TekModo has the exclusive right, within Canada and the USA, to distribute bituminous coal-based activated carbon pellets produced by an offshore manufacturer. The pelletized product is specifically designed to meet filtration needs in vapour or gaseous filtration applications. TekModo is an established manufacturer and distributor of advanced composite panels. The company has just entered the activated carbon business and announced its first shipment of activated carbon.

Roskill will be publishing the 10th edition of its Activated Carbon: Global Industry Markets and Outlook report in Q1 2017.

To discuss the activated carbon market with Roskill, contact Kerry Satterthwaite: kerry@roskill.com