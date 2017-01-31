Alumina: ANTAM and INALUM developing JV smelter alumina refinery

Roskill view: Indonesian state-owned miner, PT ANTAM, is progressing its Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR) joint venture (JV) project with state-owned aluminium producer PT INALUM. The companies signed a JV agreement in April 2016, forming the jointly-owned PT INALUM ANTAM Alumina to develop the refinery.

Smelter alumina capacity is anticipated at 2Mtpy, built in stages, with initial output of 1Mtpy. INALUM will acquire alumina feed for aluminium processing, which will reduce the producer’s dependence on alumina imports, as well as it benefiting from foreign exchange savings.

ANTAM already operates a chemical-grade alumina (CGA) plant located in Tayan, West Kalimantan. INALUM possesses primary aluminium smelting capacity of 0.25Mtpy, using a minimum of 0.5Mtpy alumina feedstock. By 2020, INALUM intends to up its aluminium capacity to 0.5Mtpy, also upping its alumina requirements.

News of ANTAM’s reiteration to invest in downstream processing of its bauxite reserves comes a week after the Indonesian government announced it would be relaxing the export ban on bauxite and some other unprocessed ores. With an abundance of raw material, INALUM should be well-placed to satisfy growing demand from the domestic market.

