Alumina: Suralco to permanently close

Roskill view: Alcoa has announced it will permanently close the Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname. The move comes after operations were initially curtailed in November 2015.

The plant in Paranam operated alumina refining capacity of 2.2Mtpy and was fed from bauxite mines in the Onverdacht and Coermotibo areas. In combination with poor market conditions, Suriname has struggled with dwindling bauxite resources and a lack of a long-term energy solution.

Alcoa’s closure of Suralco is part of business streamlining, following its decision to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies. One, which continues to operate under the Alcoa name, takes charge of the upstream operations formed of Alcoa’s Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminium Casting and Energy businesses. The other, Arconic, includes the company’s Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Construction Solutions businesses.

