Battery raw materials: Automakers waking up to supply chain reality

Roskill view: Hybridcars.com reported comments from VW’s head of group strategy, Thomas Sedran, in Automotive News that battery cell makers may not have the means to meet VW’s future requirements for its xEV plans: a target to produce two-three million units by 2025. As the world’s largest passenger car manufacturer, pipping Toyota to number one spot in 2016, this news should act as wake-up call, although many OEM suppliers will be nervous given the rapid growth in cell/pack capacity built in the early-2010s, some of which still sits under-utilised, idle or has been written off.

The automotive industry is well known for its tight control of the supply chain, but such is the change of pace around xEV development, and its variance from current powertrain requirements, manufacturers will need to think hard about their strategies to achieve the lofty goals. While some, such as Daimler, BMW and Renault prefer to outsource cell production, others like Nissan and Tesla have chosen to more tightly control it through joint ventures.

Roskill believes that in the face of a demand triumvirate of significantly lower battery costs, incentives and regulatory pressures, the whole supply chain from raw materials to cell manufacture may struggle to meet xEV demands, creating a lag to electrification efforts. Lithium may have been the first example in 2016 of a material high in demand but short on supply, but across other battery raw materials similar issues could arise. It may only take 24 months to build a Gigafactory, but the average mine project typically takes over a decade.

To discuss the battery raw materials market with Roskill, contact Robert Baylis: robert@roskill.com

Roskill’s Lithium-ion Batteries: Market Development & Raw Materials report has now been released. Click here to download the brochure or sample pages or access further information.