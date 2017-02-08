Bauxite: EGA completes preliminary work on Boké bauxite project, Guinea

Roskill view: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has finished preliminary work on its US$1Bn bauxite project in the Boké region of Guinea. Jan de Nul, a Belgian marine contractor, completed site infill and land elevation at Kamsar, which will aide construction of the rail connection from the mine to the port.

The project is being developed by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala and bauxite output will be managed by EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC). Production from the bauxite mine is scheduled to commence in 2018 and eventually ramp up to 12Mtpy. There are also plans to construct a smelter alumina refinery as part of the complex. Raw material will ultimately be shipped to aluminium smelters in the UAE.

The update represents further positive news for Guinea, which although possessing the world’s largest bauxite resources, has long been shackled by poor infrastructure. Its potential is now being recognised with outside investment from the Middle East and China.

Securing an integrated supply of bauxite and smelter alumina will put EGA in a strong position as it greatly reduces company’s reliance on alumina imports from Australia to feed its aluminium smelter, which also benefits from the low energy costs offered by the region. EGA will be well placed to serve the growing potential for aluminium in the Indian transport and defence sectors.

