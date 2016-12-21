Bauxite: Hydro acquires remaining shares in Paragominas from Vale

Roskill view: Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro is now the 100% owner of the Paragominas bauxite mine following the acquisition of the remaining shares in Mineração Paragominas S.A. The transaction represents the final part of the put/call arrangements agreed in 2011, associated with Hydro’s purchase of the majority of Vale’s aluminium assets in Brazil. Hydro’s net payment, after adjustments from the completion of outstanding contractual arrangements with Vale, was US$113M.

The Paragominas bauxite mine, located in Pará state, Brazil, was commissioned in 2007 and is one of the largest in the world with capacity of 9.9Mtpy. Output is transported to Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery in Barcarena.

Securing an integrated supply chain for the company’s aluminium smelting operations puts Hydro in a strong position, sheltering it from any price rises associated with raw material shortages.

