Bauxite: Malaysia extends bauxite mining moratorium, again

Roskill view: Malaysian officials have once again extended the country’s ban on bauxite mining for a further three months, commencing on 31 December. It is the third time the ban has been extended, having first been imposed in January to tackle pollution on land and sea caused by unregulated mining in the country’s leading bauxite-producing state of Pahang.

Indonesia’s 2014 halt on exports of unprocessed ores, including bauxite, meant that China, the largest consumer of bauxite for alumina production, turned its attention to Malaysia to fulfil its aluminium raw materials requirements. Malaysia produced an estimated 24.8Mt of bauxite in 2015, shipping the majority of this to Chinese alumina refineries.

Malaysia’s absence from the market in 2016, resulted in the Chinese focusing elsewhere to fill the supply gap. Australia was the largest source of bauxite to China this year, delivering an estimated 22.5Mt and Guinea also profited, exporting an estimated 10Mt to China in 2016. Guinea possesses the world’s most significant bauxite reserves and its potential is now being increasingly unlocked by investment from China and the Middle East.

