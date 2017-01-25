Bauxite: Rio Tinto advances Amrun project

Roskill view: In its latest operating results, Rio Tinto announced that its Australian Amrun bauxite project, located on the Cape York Peninsula, Queensland, is progressing to the engineering and construction schedule.

The group aims to commence production in 2019 and once operational, output is planned to be staggered, eventually reaching 50Mtpy. In total, the project is expected to cost an estimated US$1.9Bn and is intended to gradually replace the declining reserves at the East Weipa mine. This will boost bauxite exports from the region by 10Mtpy. As part of development, the group completed the 40km main access road in December 2016, with river terminals expected to be operational later in Q1 2017.

Rio Tinto also reported bauxite output in 2016 of 47.7Mt, which represents a 9% increase y-on-y. Of this, it shipped 29.3Mt to third parties in 2016, up 10% y-on-y.

Australian producers are increasingly lining themselves up to supply strong Chinese demand. Bauxite from Cape York is particularly attractive for alumina refineries as the ore is of high quality, requiring less processing.

