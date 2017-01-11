Bentonite, Diatomite: Imerys buys Danish group Damolin

Roskill view: French-headquartered industrial minerals group Imerys has undertaken its first acquisition of 2017 with the purchase of Danish diatomite and bentonite processor Damolin. Damolin comprises Danish interests operated by Dansk Moler Industri, plus the Damolin Etrechy subsidiary in France and a further subsidiary in Germany. The group processes bentonite and diatomite-based products for absorbents, pet litter, soil conditioning, agriculture and industrial applications. Bentonite is mainly imported from Europe, while diatomite is processed from moler deposits operated by the company on the Danish islands of Fur and Mors.

Damolin’s operations will be added to Imerys’ Filtration and Performance Additives business group. The French conglomerate has made industrial minerals acquisition and consolidation its speciality since the Paris-based group, formerly known as Imetal, snapped up the world-leading kaolin producer English China Clays in 1999. Since this time Imerys has transformed itself into an industrial minerals behemoth, comprising 250 production sites in 50 countries. Previous diatomite and bentonite purchases include World Minerals of the USA (June 2005) and S&B Industrial Minerals of Greece (December 2014).

Damolin was previously owned by private equity company Erhvervsinvest and the company’s management, which acquired the company in December 2010.

Roskill’s Bentonite: Global Industry & Markets report was published in March 2015. For further information or to download the brochure, click here.

To discuss the bentonite and diatomite markets with Roskill, contact Kerry Satterthwaite: kerry@roskill.com