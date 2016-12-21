Carbon & chemicals: 2016, the year in review for graphite

The graphite industry is poised for growth in 2017 with robust demand growth forecast from lithium-ion battery anodes and increasing competition between natural and synthetic graphite in this application.

Yet the sector in 2016 was fairly subdued. Natural graphite prices continued to fall through the first half to reach a nine-year low in June. A very small uptick of 1% was reported for the highest grades in July, followed by a return to stable pricing for the remainder of the year. Most synthetic prices remain curtailed by low electrode demand.

Consumption remained sluggish for refractories and electrodes, the largest consuming applications for natural and synthetic graphite respectively. Ultimately driven by steel production, these applications performed poorly with depressed steel output in Europe and North America. While there have been concerns about the Chinese economy slowing down, domestic crude steel output continued to ramp up throughout the year although this was not enough to stimulate the refractories sector.

China continued to consolidate its natural flake graphite industry in an attempt to bring production further under state control and to eliminate environmental concerns. Major anode manufacturers, such as Shenzhen BTR New Energy Material, increased control over flake resources. Ongoing encouragement of downstream production resulted in increased export of processed spherical graphite in 2016, while exports of natural flake graphite remained static.

Meanwhile, ROW producers ground to a halt with closures persisting for recently-opened natural graphite projects in Sweden (Leading Edge Materials) and Australia (Valence Industries, which voluntarily entered administration in July).

Producers continue to look to the batteries sectors in an attempt to forecast future trends in graphite. Automotive manufacturers targeting extensive battery consumption – such as Tesla, BYD and Volkswagen – have yet to commit to potential sources for their graphite. Questions remain over whether they will choose natural or synthetic graphite, and if it will be sourced from China or ROW suppliers. Tesla officially opened its ‘gigafactory’ in July following claims that it could triple planned battery output to 150GWh if needed in future.

A number of natural graphite hopefuls claim to have graphite of the correct quality and price for supply to the battery industry. Syrah Resources progressed with its large Balama project in Mozambique, reporting an offtake agreement with Marubeni and an increase to reserve estimates.

China still dominates the supply chain: from flake graphite mining, spherical graphite processing and synthetic graphite production, through to production of anodes and final battery manufacture. A consortium of ROW graphite producers and companies with development projects joined together in early 2016 in the hope of establishing a spheric

