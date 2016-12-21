Carbon & chemicals: 2016, the year in review for salt

The global salt market in 2016 was facilitated by historically-low shipping rates. Transporting salt and other bulk commodities over long distances has become increasingly viable and new, long-distance routes opened up throughout the year. This led to an inter-regional salt market.

Countries in Asia have historically relied on imports of high-grade, low-cost solar salt from Australia for use in the domestic chemicals industry. The last 12 months saw Australia remain as the world’s largest salt exporter, shipping an estimated 9.2Mt, accounting for 17% of the global total (Australia does not disclose export figures, so those quoted represent reported imports from trade partners).

Exports were, however, down 19% y-on-y, which can in part be explained by reduced demand following cutbacks in Asian chloralkali and synthetic soda ash capacity in 2015/16, but also added competition from low-cost Indian solar salt, which put downward pressure on salt prices. Exports of solar salt from India destined for the Chinese chemical market proved significant in 2016, totalling an estimated 3Mt of salt to China, up 28% y-on-y.

In October, the global salt industry was boosted by the Chinese government’s announcement that it would be liberalising the domestic salt market, ending its administrative price controls. Wholesale and retail salt prices will be determined from 1 January 2017 by operating costs, salt grades and the performance of the salt market. The move marks the end of over 2,000 years of Chinese state monopoly, providing opportunities for Chinese salt suppliers as well as suppliers from the rest of the world.

Earlier in the year, the world’s largest salt producer K+S Group announced that it was developing its 3.5Mtpy high-purity solar salt Ashburton project in Australia. With the Chinese chloralkali industry forecast to grow ~5%py to 2025, much of this increased demand will be met by Indian solar salt, but also by exports from Australia. Such an opportunity is resulting in producers positioning themselves to supply this increased demand.

The USA remained the largest importer of salt, with demand being driven by de-icing applications. Shipments are estimated to have been 12.5Mt in 2016, which is down some 40% y-on-y. The drop can be attributed to lower demand for de-icing, following milder weather in Q1 2016.

Click here to download the Roskill salt brochure & sample pages