Chrome: Afarak increases ferrochrome output

Roskill view: Afarak Group has completed the transition of one of its furnaces at its Mogale plant from producing silicomanganese to ferrochrome. The Mogale plant currently has two ferrochrome furnaces in operation and another furnace still producing silicomanganese. Mogale produces silicomanganese, charge chrome, MC ferrochrome and a specialised chrome-iron-nickel alloy.

Afarak is a chrome ore, ferrochrome and ferroalloy producer, formerly known as Ruukki Group. The company has the majority of its operations in South Africa but is headquartered in Finland.

The decision to increase ferrochrome output is an attempt to capitalise on the recent increase in prices. MB European low carbon ferrochrome prices are currently at US$2.25/lb, their highest point since 2012.

