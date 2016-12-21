Steel alloys: 2016, the year in review for chrome

It has been a difficult few years for chromite and ferrochrome producers. Demand for stainless steel recovered after the global economic downturn, and so too did prices in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Thereafter, falling production costs coupled with, at times, oversupply and relatively sluggish demand caused prices to stagnate and then fall. By Q1 2016, prices were at six-year lows.

The depressed market had major implications for South African ferrochrome producers. While, on average, costs declined, ore and reductant costs fell substantially while electricity and labour costs dropped much more modestly. Market conditions brought about the closure of several ferrochrome operations, many of which also struggled without a stable supply of ore – forcing them to buy feedstock on the spot market. By mid-2016, four out of 14 South African smelters were idle, and two were partly idle. Of the eight producing companies in South Africa, four were not producing any ferrochrome (Assmang, ASA, IFM and Tata Steel KZN). Three of these, IFM, Tata Steel KZN and ASA Metals, had entered business rescue the previous year.

In H2 2016, there was a dramatic recovery. By Q3, chrome ore prices had recovered to their highest levels since the global economic downturn. UG2 chrome ore (42%) prices increased from US$85/t in January to US$210/t at the end of September, and have since risen to over US$380/t. South African 44% concentrate was up to US$410/t in November. This was mostly driven by Chinese demand for South African ore for ferrochrome production, which improved considerably as the year progressed owing to stimulus-linked demand and dwindling inventory levels in China.

Price recovery, and a series of takeovers, started to consolidate and revive the South African sector as bigger producers acquired the assets of smaller, struggling operations. Traxys acquired Tata Steel KZN’s ferrochrome plant in Q2. ASA Metals accepted an offer from Tubatse Ferrochrome, a joint venture between Samancor Chrome and Sinosteel, in Q3. In Q4, Samancor Chrome restarted production at the plant formerly owned by IFM, after acquiring the operation earlier in the year. Further, Afarak announced that it was converting silico-manganese furnaces at its Mogale Alloys plant to ferrochrome, to reduce its exposure to high manganese ore prices. More consolidation could occur over the coming months. Several market participants have suggested that Glencore is considering the purchase of Hernic’s operations.

In 2017, it is likely that ferrochrome prices will remain strong in Q1 and possibly Q2. Thereafter, with higher prices incentivising more and more ferrochrome production from currently unutilised capacity in China, Kazakhstan, India and idled capacity in South Africa, the market may find itself in oversupply, which will eventually drive prices down. This will relieve demand for chrome ore and subsequently lead to lower chrome ore prices.

