Cobalt: China Moly to assist with BHR’s Tenke acquisition

Roskill view: China Moly (CMOC) has reportedly signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support the latter’s purchase of Lundin Mining’s 24% stake in the Tenke copper and cobalt mine.

CMOC acquired a 56% stake in the operation from Freeport McMoRan last year and is now the majority owner. It has now sought to provide financial guarantees and other assistance to ensure that BHR’s purchase goes ahead in a timely manner. Further, it is understood that CMOC and BHR have entered into an agreement that would give CMOC the right to purchase BHR’s stake at a pre-agreed price if BHR wishes to sell. This could bring CMOC’s share in the DRC mine to 80%.

State mining company Gécamines, which holds a 20% percent stake, had tried to block the sale to CMOC as well as BHR’s purchase, arguing it has a right to pre-empt them. It is not clear if Gécamines has now dropped its objections to BHR’s acquisition.

With Glencore reporting that it is looking into increasing its 69% stake in Mutanda, it is clear that both majority stakeholders in the world’s two biggest cobalt mines are considering further strengthening their position in the market. With news last week that no DRC export ban on ores and concentrates should be expected over the medium term, and with demand for cobalt forecast to grow robustly, it may be a sensible time to do so.

