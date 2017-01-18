Cobalt: DRC delays ban on exports…again

Roskill view: A proposed ban on copper and cobalt exports from the DRC has again been put on hold and no date for its implementation has been set out. Government sources suggest that the ban has been delayed owing to power shortages.

The threat of resource nationalism has remained a feature of the DRC cobalt and copper sector in recent years. The DRC government is known to want to increase domestic refining of copper and cobalt products and decrease exports of ores and concentrates. In both 2007 and 2010, plans to introduce export bans on copper and cobalt were mooted, but on each occasion no formal ban was implemented.

In April 2013, it was announced that the DRC was to ban exports of copper and cobalt concentrates to encourage miners to process and refine the metals within its borders. It was thought that the ban would also cover intermediate cobalt products such as carbonate and hydroxide. Producing companies were asked to register all stockpiled tonnages with the mines ministry within 90 days of the decree, before the export ban was introduced. It was subsequently announced that the proposed ban would be pushed back to December 2013. Further announcements have pushed the ban back to end-2015 and end-2016, and now it seems that plans are officially on hold.

Roskill considers it unlikely that a ban will be implemented at any point over the coming years, given the importance of raw material exports to GDP, and because the country doesn’t have enough electricity or capacity to produce much more refined cobalt and copper.

To discuss the cobalt market with Roskill, contact Jack Bedder: jack@roskill.com