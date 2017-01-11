Cobalt: Glencore considers bigger stake in Mutanda

Roskill view: Glencore announced that it was studying strategic options for the Mutanda mine. Glencore holds a 69% stake in Mutanda Mining, having increased its stake from 50% in 2007 via a series of acquisitions. Fleurette owns the remaining 31%.

The Mutanda mine is the biggest single cobalt producing mine in the world. It lies about 40km to the southeast of Kolwezi. Following the completion of expansions in Q1 2012, Mutanda Mining has a capacity of 100ktpy of copper metal and 23ktpy of cobalt contained in cobalt hydroxide.

The news comes at an uncertain time in the upstream cobalt space, as the DRC’s second-biggest mine operation, Tenke Fungurume, has just passed into the hands of China Molybdenum. Increasing its stake in Mutanda would strengthen Glencore’s copper and cobalt presence in the DRC even further, and serve to reinforce its position as the biggest producer of cobalt globally. In the DRC, subsidiaries of Glencore also own interests in mine and intermediate producer, Katanga Mining (KML), and Kansuki, a copper and cobalt development project bordering Mutanda. KML is a significant mine and refined producer of cobalt, although its refining operations were suspended in September 2015 and there was no production in Q4 2015 or 2016. The planned suspension period was 18 months and in December 2016, it was confirmed that operations would restart in H1 2017. Glencore also has cobalt operations in Australia, Canada, and Norway.

To discuss the cobalt market with Roskill, contact Jack Bedder: jack@roskill.com