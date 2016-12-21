Cobalt: LME confirms that Norilsk cobalt ingots will be delisted

Roskill view: Cobalt ingots produced by Norilsk Nickel will be delisted and no longer accepted for LME warranting with effect from March 15th 2017.

This follows an announcement earlier this year that the Russian producer would decommission a plant at its Polar Division, at which cobalt ingots were produced. Ingot production stopped in August 2016.

However, while Norilsk will no longer produce cobalt ingots, it does now produce cobalt cathode. Norilsk’s other Russian Division, Kola, saw construction of a cobalt cathode production facility in Monchegorsk completed in December 2015, with first metal shipments beginning in early 2016. Capacity is 3ktpy and the plant produces 99.2% and 99.8% cathodes.

To discuss the cobalt market with Roskill, contact Jack Bedder: jack@roskill.com

Download the Roskill cobalt brochure here