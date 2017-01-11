Cobalt, Nickel and Lithium: Tesla starts Gigafactory lithium-ion battery production

Roskill view: Panasonic’s North America CEO has stated that production at the Gigafactory has commenced. In early January, production began on cells that will be used in Tesla’s Powerwall 2 and Powerpack 2 energy products. Model 3 cell production will follow in Q2 2017, according to Tesla.

Tesla broke ground on the Gigafactory in Nevada, USA, in June 2014 and intends to ramp up to full capacity of 35 GWh/year of lithium-ion battery cells by the end of the decade. Tesla intends to use the cells to build 500,000 electric vehicles, with the Model 3 starting production for 2018 delivery at its plant in Fremont, California.

Panasonic currently sources cathode materials from Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) in Japan, which has been expanding capacity to meet Panasonic’s requirements. SMM has captive nickel and cobalt supply, sourced largely from joint ventures in South East Asia processed at Japanese refineries, although with the increase in demand coming from Tesla, additional feedstock could be required: probably from other Asian or European refineries. Meanwhile SMM’s lithium suppliers are expanding capacity, with domestic and overseas companies adding additional hydroxide capacity in China in 2017.