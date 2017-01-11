Graphite: Market holds breath as China removes export tax

Roskill view: Graphite prices have remained stable following China’s removal of the natural graphite export tax from January 1st 2017. Tax was previously set at 20%. The removal is thought to be linked to ongoing moves made by the World Trade Organization against China’s policy of high export taxes/quotas on some raw materials. China is the largest exporter of natural graphite, accounting for around 70% of shipments, so a fall in the price could have a significant impact on global markets, which are already experiencing some of the lowest prices seen for a decade. In reality however, many producers had found ways to circumnavigate the tax and the impact of its removal may be fairly limited. The full extent of the impact will become clear over the following moths. Prices had been forecast to rise steadily through 2017 as demand grows strongly for graphite in lithium-ion batteries. In the long term, price rises as a result of the tightening market are likely to offset any decline from export tax removal.

Meanwhile, competition from synthetic graphite continues to strengthen. Showa Denko’s acquisition of SGL’s synthetic graphite business, announced back in October, is expected to be completed early this year. This will give the Japanese manufacturer of lithium-ion battery anode material access to synthetic graphite from Europe, as well as a major stake in the malingered electrode market. Both natural and synthetic graphite can be used in these anodes but all natural graphite is currently sourced from China. The price of battery-grade graphite is under competition from both ends – poorly performing steel markets have negatively impacted the synthetic graphite price, while ongoing environmental restrictions and plant closures have bolstered the minimum price for battery-grade natural graphite.

