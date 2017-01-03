Graphite: Recovery still slow into 2017

Roskill view: Prices for flake graphite remained unchaged through the first half of December and are expected to see little movement into Q1 2017 based on initial prices for 2017 contract negotiations. Producers are now counting on price recovery some time later next year, spurred by increasing demand from lithium-ion batteries.

The graphite market was buoyed this week by rumours that Hitachi Chemical may be planning extensive expansions to its Japanese graphite anode capacity by 2020. Like many other anode material producers, it is likely that Hitachi will look to increase its use of natural graphite. China has large reserves of low cost natural graphite suitable for use in lithium-ion batteries. This follows news in early December that Huawei had developed a lithium-ion battery technology based on graphene with double the life span of traditional batteries and able to withstand high temperatures.

Meanwhile, potential new natural graphite producers in the rest of the world have been busy. Canada Carbon updated the resource estimate on its graphite Miller property while Nouveau Monde announced the successful purification of its graphite and spherical graphite products to grades of up to 99.9%. Great Lakes Carbon supplied sample material to be tested for use as a pebble bed nuclear reactor material. Black Rock Mining announced plans to up-grade the pre-feasability study on its Mahenge project in Tanzania to include a new area of the deposit; it plans to release the study in Q1 2017.

