Industrial minerals: 2016, the year in review ground & precipitated calcium carbonate

The overall market for ground (GCC) and precipitated (PCC) calcium carbonate continued to grow in 2016 but there were some pronounced differences between markets and regions. Overall consumption in North America expanded but the European market continued to contract. In Asia, use of GCC fell but consumption of PCC rose. Changes in the overall market mirrored those of economic trends; this is because the products in which calcium carbonate is used are closely linked to levels of consumer demand

Paper remained by far the most important market for both forms in 2016, but the industry still suffered from overcapacity in most regions and consequently low profit margins. Capacity closures continued in North America and Europe, reducing the market for filler grade GCC and PCC. Mineral suppliers have responded by developing products that reduce the operating costs of papermakers. The major calcium carbonate producers Imerys, Omya and Minerals Technologies (MTI) have all developed PCC products for paper that reduce the amount required but retain performance. All three companies continued to roll out these products around the world, particularly in China, during the year

The global market for mineral fillers in plastics continued to expand, especially in China where the consumption of calcium carbonate in this sector is estimated at over 10Mtpy. Particular areas of growth in the global market were in PVC used in housing and automobiles, especially in Asia and North America.

The Chinese calcium carbonate market remains the largest of any region but domestic GCC capacity declined in 2015 and 2016 following years of growth. Reasons for this include overcapacity for low-grade products, depletion of high-grade limestone deposits and a slowdown in the national economy. The industry is undergoing consolidation after years of rapid expansion as provincial governments are closing small-scale producers and regrouping them into larger enterprises. An example of this took place in Zhejiang province where over 340 GCC producers were reorganised into 13 larger companies, including Jinding Powder and Huayuan Chemical. Omya and MTI are continuing to open PCC plants at paper mills in China as the move away from using domestic kaolin as filler continues.

Imerys’ Carbonates division saw an increase in sales in North America and South East Asia. Sales in the paper market continued to decline, particularly in Europe. The company set up the FiberLean® joint venture with Omya to promote research and development on microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) for use in multiple applications and markets. This included the setting up of an 8,000tpy plant. Imerys also continued to integrate the four PCC plants purchased from Solvay towards the end of 2015. These plants make fine and ultra-fine products and enabled the company to increase its presence in speciality applications in the automotive, construction and consumer goods markets.

In China, Omya reached an agreement with Shandong Tranlin Paper for the construction of a 150,000tpy PCC plant, scheduled to open in 2017. The plant will use Omya’s Multifill® technology, which can reduce filler loadings by up to 18%. Omya also indicated it intended to place more emphasis on the small but valuable market for food-grade GCC, particularly in Asia and the Middle East.

MTI now has 24 agreements with paper mills for the supply of its Fulfill® PCC filler technology, introduced in 2010. This technology reduces the amount of PCC filler required while maintaining the brightness and strength of the finished product. The company opened a 100,000tpy capacity PCC satellite plant in China for the Sun Paper Group during 2016.

