Industrial minerals: 2016, the year in review for metallurgical bauxite & alumina

Early 2016 saw some of the lowest prices experienced for alumina and primary aluminium in recent years, resulting in a shake-up of the industry order in terms of companies and exports throughout the rest of the year.

Low prices and excess capacity led to a number of producers making cutbacks. Alcoa idled the remaining 810,000tpy alumina capacity at its Point Comfort refinery in early 2016. This brought the amount of capacity Alcoa had curtailed or closed to a total of 812,000tpy aluminium and 3.3Mtpy alumina.

Worldwide reductions started to take effect as the price of smelter-grade alumina in November 2016 recovered to US$316/t (Australian 98.5% min. Al 2 O 3 , CIF China) from a nadir of US$211/t observed at the beginning of the year.

Weaker demand for smelter-grade alumina and primary aluminium was reflected by Chinese imports for bauxite in 2016, which at an estimated 50Mt represented a 10% decrease y-on-y. Imports of alumina were also down an estimated 38% y-on-y. The Chinese demand for aluminium remained the primary driver behind the global bauxite and alumina market in 2016, and the repercussions of lower demand were felt worldwide.

A bauxite mining moratorium imposed by the Malaysian government in January 2016 remained in place throughout the year. The ban was introduced to clamp down on unregulated mining and followed increased environmental fears in the country’s leading bauxite-producing state of Pahang. Exports were only permitted to clear stockpiles from ports.

Malaysia was the largest supplier of bauxite to Chinese alumina refineries in 2015 and its absence from the market meant that the Chinese turned elsewhere to fill the supply gap. Australia stepped up and was the largest supplier of bauxite to China in 2016 delivering an estimated 22.5Mt.

Guinea also profited from the Malaysian ban, exporting an estimated 10Mt to China in 2016. The country possesses the world’s most significant bauxite reserves, but its potential has long been shackled by poor infrastructure. However, the SMB-WAP joint venture formed by Singapore-based shipping company Winning International Group and several other investors ramped up shipments of bauxite from Guinea to China throughout the year. Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) also announced the completion of its new port facility at Kamsar, Guinea, with bauxite shipments scheduled to commence in 2018.

On 1 November, Alcoa officially separated into two independent, publically-traded companies. One, which continues to operate under the Alcoa name, takes charge of the upstream operations formed of Alcoa’s Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminium Casting and Energy businesses. The other, Arconic, includes the company’s Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Construction Solutions businesses.

Also in November, Russian aluminium giant RUSAL completed the US$299M sale of its Alumina Partners of Jamaica (ALPART) Essex Valley refinery to Chinese Jiquan Iron and Steel Group (JISCO).

Noranda Aluminium filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and in October announced it had received court approval for the sale of its Gramercy alumina refinery in Louisiana and the St Ann bauxite mine in Jamaica, for a total of US$24.43M to New Day Aluminium. In 2017, further sales activity is expected as companies take advantage of low prices.

