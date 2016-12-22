Industrial minerals: 2016, the year in review for non-metallurgical bauxite & alumina

It was a mixed year for the non-metallurgical bauxite and alumina sector, with specialist producers generally outperforming their diversified counterparts.

The beginning of 2016 saw Alcoa curtail the remaining 810,000tpy capacity at the Point Comfort smelter alumina refinery in Texas, USA, which had traditionally been an important supplier of alumina and aluminium hydrate to the US non-metallurgical sector.

The US market was further affected when Sherwin Alumina filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and later revealed it would wind down its plant at Gregory in Texas. As a result, in September Germany-headquartered Nabaltec temporarily suspended operations at its Nashtec joint venture, whose speciality ATH plant in Corpus Christi was reliant on Sherwin for aluminium hydroxide feedstock. Nashtec was formed in 2005 originally as a JV between Nabaltec and Sherwin. Nabaltec’s existing plant at Schwandorf in Germany was expanded to meet commitments while alternative feedstock supply for Corpus Christi is found.

The US market was not without its opportunities, however. In February, Noranda Aluminum voluntarily entered Chapter 11 restructuring and as part of this said it would fast-track a doubling of the company’s non-metallurgical alumina capacity at the Gramercy refinery. The original plan was for alumina capacity to increase from an estimated 200,000tpy to approximately 400,000tpy by March 2016, but this was revised to a 40% increase scheduled for 2017.

The last 12 months also saw non-metallurgical producers cement their leading positions. In February, integrated speciality alumina producer Almatis said it would increase non-metallurgical production from its Burnside alumina refinery in Louisiana to plug the gap in the North American market.

In October, the European Commission cleared Imerys’ purchase of Alteo’s two white fused and brown fused alumina plants in France, increasing the group’s dominance in the fused alumina sector. The sale also included the tabular alumina plant at Teutschenthal in Germany (35,000tpy), providing Imerys with its first internal tabular alumina facility and one of the few operations not controlled by Almatis or Chinese interests.

The refractories market is the largest consumer of non-metallurgical bauxite and alumina, and 2016 continued to be a tough environment for the main refractories end-user sector – crude steel. January to October crude steel output was down 0.1% y-on-y but the picture differed regionally, with Europe (-4.2%) and North America (-1.3%) contracting while Asia grew (+1.0%). Chinese production fell 1.1% in H1 2016 but the situation reversed in the latter months of the year, contributing to an overall 0.7% increase and worsening crude steel oversupply.

Excess steel output has negatively impacted refractories demand and pricing, with Chinese refractories production falling nearly 12% y-on-y in Q1. This has in turn affected refractory raw materials consumption. Conditions are likely to improve when steel supply and demand is more closely balanced and profitability in the sector improves, but the timescale for this is unclear. The latest forecasts from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology expect domestic output to fall to 750-800Mtpy by 2020, compared to 803Mt in 2015.

