Lithium: Albemarle preps for future growth in Chile while M&A kicks off 2017

Roskill view: Albemarle announced it had received approval from the Chilean Economic Development Agency (CORFO) to amend its lithium rights agreement, allowing it to expand production in the Atacama to 80,000tpy over the next 27 years. In 2016, the company suggested it would need to commit US$400-600M investment at Atacama and La Negra to achieve this level of output. Its latest 20,000tpy expansion at La Negra is currently ramping up. Albemarle also closed the acquisition of Jiangxi Jiangli for US$145M, with 15,000tpy of hydroxide capacity in Jiangxi and Sichuan. It also reported construction was underway on a 20,000tpy expansion of hydroxide capacity in China.

Australia-based Birimian Gold has signed a binding LOI with Shandong Mingrui Group to sell its 100% interest in the Bougouni Lithium Project in Mali for US$78M. The Bougouni Lithium Project, located in southern Mali, hosts the Goulamina lithium deposit that Birimian reported in mid-2016 to contain mineral resources of 15.5Mt at 1.48% Li2O (567kt LCE). Mingrui Group is the parent company of Shandong Ruifu, which holds mineral conversion capacity in Feicheng. Ruifu has off-take agreements with Galaxy Resources and Pilbara Minerals, and the deal with Birimian suggests captive feedstock supply for Ruifu might be the long-term goal (promoted perhaps by the value of contracts signed with Galaxy for 2017 feedstock supply). The deal is reminiscent of Tianqi’s integration strategy, leveraging the financial strength of its parent company Chengdu Tianqi at the time, albeit at a much earlier stage as Bougouni could take several years to reach production.

Estrella Resources has completed the acquisition of Mt Edwards Lithium following approval by shareholders. Mt Edwards holds 75% of the lithium rights to a group of tenements held by Apollo Phoenix Resources (which holds the remaining 25%) containing the Mt Edwards lithium project. Neometals, whose Mt Marion mine is near to Mt Edwards, is an investor in Estrella and perhaps eyes future expansion in the Goldfields area of WA.

These New Year announcements in lithium continue the trend of activity in near-term production expansion by the incumbent producers and overall longer-term positivity around demand long-term (see Tesla story above) for market participants at all levels.

