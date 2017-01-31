Lithium: Chinese companies continue their lithium push despite risks to partners

Roskill view: Following Lithium Americas’ success in securing investment from Asia-based partners, but in the same week that Birimian announced the acquisition of its Bougouni lithium project by Shandong Mingrui had fallen through, due to regulations on capital outflow from China, new entrant to the lithium scene Estrella Resources has partnered up with a Chinese entity.

Guangzhou Huiji Industrial – owned by Tianjin Datong Xintian Investment, a large diversified industrial and resources company – has formed a partnership with Estrella whereby the parties will seek to acquire, explore, develop and finance mineral assets in Australia. While the agreement between the parties is non-binding, and is not purely lithium-focussed, the move is seen as further evidence of a rush by China – the largest producer of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and their intermediate raw materials – to secure overseas assets vital to domestic downstream requirements.

Buoyed by the success of Tianqi, Ganfeng (who acquired a major share in Estrella’s new major shareholder Neometals’ Mt Marion mine), and many downstream entities in the wider materials sectors, Chinese companies are keen to get a slice of batteries action. However, risks remain, as evidenced by Birimian, given the capital controls on foreign investment by Beijing. Signing up a highly-capitalised partner does not necessarily guarantee riches, as those that have been part of previous mining booms are only too aware.

