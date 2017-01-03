Lithium: Focus of Australian lithium explorers shifting to prime assets

Roskill view: Metalicity, backed by investment and off-take from China New Shanghai Metal Resources, has acquired another prospective lithium exploration portfolio in the Pilbara region of Western Australia from Fortescue Metals Group. The acquisition includes Lynas Find North, located around 8km from the Pilbara Minerals Pilgangoora lithium deposit and 500m from Pilbara Minerals recently acquired (from Dakota Minerals) Lynas Find spodumene deposit. Metalicity expects to start drilling in the first quarter of 2017.

Also in Australia, Tawana Resources has recently completed due diligence on Bald Hill Mine and decided to exercise its option to acquire Lithco, subject to a shareholder vote. Tawana will become the joint venture partner with Singapore-based Alliance Mineral Assets (AMA) in Lithco, which holds the Bald Hill Lithium and Tantalum project located 50km south east of Kambalda in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Bald Hill was operational as a tantalum mine under Sons-of-Gwalia until the mid-2000s, and was recommissioned by AMA in 2015, however it was placed on care and maintenance in mid-2016 due to low tantalite prices. Assets at Bald Hill include a processing plant, existing infrastructure and permitted mining licences. Engineering in the New Year will focus on fast-tracking completion of a feasibility focused on installation of a DMS circuit for lithium recovery and rescheduling of the mine plan after a revised reserve estimate covering both lithium and tantalum; production could recommence in the second half of 2017.

The Australian lithium exploration boom of 2016 is expected to see effort turning in 2017 to the more prospective deposits identified, with the likelihood of further M&A and joint ventures to concentrate resources. However, such is the potential volume of spodumene concentrate supply from assets recently (re-)commissioned, which could be added to in 2017 by Pilbara at Pilgangoora, any additional capacity is likely to face high barriers to entry unless new off-takers emerge or demand significantly increases. The early-2020s may bring more opportunity, if developers can hold out that long.

To discuss the lithium market with Roskill, contact Robert Baylis: robert@roskill.com

Roskill’s Lithium: Global Industry, Markets & Outlook report was published in May 2016. Click here to download the brochure or sample pages or access further information.