Lithium: Galaxy achieves large price increase for 2017 spodumene contracts

Roskill view: Galaxy Resources has agreed volume and pricing contracts with off-takers for delivery of spodumene concentrate from Mt. Cattlin for 2017. Galaxy plans to produce 160,000t (around 20,000t LCE) of concentrate in 2017, and has secured sales for 120,000t at a minimum price of US$830/t. Galaxy could receive higher prices if the grade exceeds its minimum specification of 5.5% Li2O.

Galaxy has not yet delivered concentrate to its customers under 2016 contacts, after delays to commissioning of the processing plant. Some material has now been dispatched, however, and Galaxy will fulfil 2016 contracts (negotiated at a lower price of US$650/t) first.

Roskill’s 2017 guidance for 6% Li2O chemical-grade spodumene concentrate in the Chinese market is US$575/t, albeit outside Tianqi’s captive use and Albemarle tolling there has been little free material available for converters to buy. Galaxy’s contract pricing represents a >50% uplift, and at this new price level it will account for around 75% of converters’ production costs. But considering the rise in spot and contract prices during 2017 this shouldn’t worry Galaxy’s customers. It appears Galaxy’s re-entry to lithium supply has come at an opportune time.

