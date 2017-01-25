Lithium: Lepidico produces battery grade lithium carbonate using the L-Max® technology

Roskill view: Lepidico produced a battery grade lithium carbonate product grading 99.75% Li2CO3 from a 30kg sample of lepidolite and lithium mica bearing tailings. The tailings were gathered from an existing mining operation and form one of three samples gathered at separate deposits to be processed as part of a prefeasibility study on the L-Max® plant. As a result of the successful results, Lepidico expects to begin a definitive feasibility study on continuous L-Max® mini-plant trails in February 2017.

The production of the battery grade lithium carbonate product from lepidolite and lithium mica bearing tailings material represents an attractive potential source of lithium chemicals if processing costs are comparable with existing primary lithium production. The recovery of lithium carbonate reported at 91% is also comparable with spodumene processing at Chinese conversion plants. If test-work on the other samples proves successful, the possibility of a centralised plant processing tailings material from multiple sources improves project viability. Completion of the pre-feasibility study in Q1-2017 and definitive feasibility study scheduled for Q4-2017 is awaited to determine how Lepidico see the L-Max® plant would fitting into the lithium market, though first results appear positive.

To discuss the Lithium market with Roskill, contact David Merriman: Merriman@roskill.com

Roskill’s Lithium-ion Batteries: Markets & Outlook report has now been released. Click here to download the brochure or sample pages or access further information.