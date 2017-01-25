Lithium: Lithium Americas secures finance for the Cauchari project in two agreements totalling US$286M

Roskill view: Lithium Americas signed two financing agreements with Ganfeng Lithium and Bangchak Petroleum totaling a combined US$286M, in addition to right-to-buy contracts for a portion of lithium carbonate production and project debt facilities totaling US$205M. The deal with Ganfeng Lithium forms the largest part of the financing at US$174M, with US$125M in project debt facilities and the right to buy 70% of Lithium Americas’ share of Stage 1 lithium production from the Cauchari project (note: 50% of the project is held by SQM). In return, Ganfeng Lithium will gain a 19.9% shareholding in Lithium Americas and appoint a member to the Lithium Americas board for a two year period. Similarly Bangchak Petroleum will gain a 16.4% shareholding in Lithium Americas, the right-to-buy 15% of Lithium Americas’ stage 1 production from the Cauchari project and appoint a member to the Lithium Americas board for a two year period for its investment.

The project debt facility underwritten by Ganfeng is almost 50% of the capital cost estimate of US$268.9M for project construction reported in the 2012 feasibility study, suggesting Lithium Americas share is now fully funded. Lithium Americas intend to update the feasibility study in early 2017, increasing stage 1 output to 25,000tpy LCE compared to 20,000tpy in the 2012 feasibility study. The investment by Ganfeng Lithium demonstrates their intention to diversify raw material sources and increase lithium compound output in the years to 2020, continuing a strategy which has made them one of the largest lithium compounds producers. Ganfeng Lithium has previously invested in Australian based lithium mineral producer Neometals and brine/mineral project developer International Lithium; it also shows the continued willingness of Chinese processors to invest in non-Chinese projects.

To discuss the Lithium market with Roskill, contact David Merriman: Merriman@roskill.com

Roskill’s Lithium-ion Batteries: Markets & Outlook report has now been released. Click here to download the brochure or sample pages or access further information.