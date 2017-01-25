Manganese: Ferromanganese production begins in Malaysia

Roskill view: OM Holdings (OMH) has started production of high-carbon ferromanganese in Malaysia, having successfully commissioned a second manganese alloys furnace at its Sarawak plant. The news follows commencement of silicomanganese production in December 2016. OMH has an 80% stake in OM Sarawak.

Over the past decade, Malaysia has gone from producing almost no manganese ore to annual output in excess of 1Mtpy (gross weight). The impetus for this has been Chinese smelters searching for cost-effective alternative sources in response to depleting and deteriorating supplies of domestic ore.

Malaysia is also poised to become a major producer of manganese alloys having had no capacity previously. Sakura Ferroalloys started production of silicomanganese and ferromanganese last year and Pertama Ferroalloys started silicomanganese production in August 2016. When all operations are ramped up, the three companies at the Samalju Industrial Park could produce nearly 300ktpy of ferromanganese and silicomanganese. Roskill understands that access to low-cost electricity and feedstock from Malaysia (but mainly South Africa) make the plants cost competitive.

