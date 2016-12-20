Minor metals: 2016, the year in review for lithium

Arguably the year’s hottest commodity, albeit overshadowed by coking coal’s similar stellar price performance in Q4, lithium has once again become front and centre of the growing electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy revolution. At all mainstream mining shows lithium has become the poster child for investment, while technical events add raw material streams as the hunger for information grows.

Early 2016 was focused largely on China, as industry participants, commentators and analysts tried to understand what had caused a tripling in prices for hydroxide and carbonate in a matter of months starting late 2015. Alongside this, a spat between Tianqi and Shanshan became public, albeit over relatively minor volumes and on quality rather than price. Meanwhile Tesla’s order book for the newly announced Model 3 swelled. Quite suddenly lithium was back in fashion.

As the investment world woke up to lithium (or arguably re-awakened since the last boom quickly faded after 2011), Australia saw a lithium rush in Q2. Galaxy and Neometals had secured off-take for spodumene concentrate in 2015 and early 2016 with Chinese converters, hungry to diversify from Talison. Seeing a replicable business model, predominately ASX-listed junior miners staked ground, negotiated options, re-sampled drill core and brushed the cobwebs off greenfield and brownfield projects – with the expectation lithium would become iron ore version 2.0 and they too could become the next supplier to land a deal with the Chinese. Signs that electric vehicle sales were continuing to grow strongly emerged mid-year and added further fuel to the fire. The lithium boom was back.

The second half of 2016 saw spot pricing start to fall, while contract prices played catch-up and the incumbent producers’ bottom lines inflated quickly. Incentivised by price, alongside a realisation that demand growth was finally increasing for EVs and the threat of potentially alternative supply, the incumbents stepped up their capital expenditure plans: FMC announced new hydroxide plants in China and an off-take deal with Nemaska; Tianqi kicked-off a hydroxide plant project in Australia; Albemarle sought out brine in Argentina with an option agreement and bought a Chinese converter; and SQM, having already agreed a joint venture with Lithium Americas in Argentina, also announced an expansion in Chile. At end 2016, spot prices (ex. VAT) for battery-grade carbonate delivered in China were US$15,600/t and hydroxide US$20,100/t, down from peaks in April of US$22,600/t and US$24,350/t, respectively.

There were also developments on the demand side. With ‘dieselgate’ and strengthening emissions legislation, as well as heightened attention on CO 2 and particulate emissions, automakers continued to roll out their EV strategies in 2016. Not even president-elect Donald Trump, with promises to rejuvenate the US oil and gas market, can seemingly stop the trend to electrify now – economics are starting to replace incentives as the main driver for adoption. Energy storage systems (ESS) implementation also continued to grow in 2016 as stabilising the grid becomes an urgent issue for power suppliers.

The focus for the incumbents has been on resource/diversification and hydroxide, the latter reflecting the shift in battery technology to high-nickel cathodes from cobalt-dominant and low-nickel variants. While lithium prices are unlikely to impact lithium-ion battery use (the contribution of lithium to the final pack/vehicle price is only a few percent), direct consumers will be feeling the impact. With such high margins at lithium producers, will downstream consumers now seek to take control?

M&A could well be the theme for lithium in 2017, however unless consumers believe the price hike will be sustained (Roskill thinks not beyond 2018 as greater price incentivised supply emerges) more than likely they will instead seek to absorb it, pass it on or find a way to reduce exposure through thrifting or substitution. Those industries where the final product price is more sensitive to lithium, and there is an alternative material with positive cost/benefits, such as greases, ceramics and glass, may see a dip in demand. Batteries’ share of the market may grow organically but also through less competition. China and Australia will probably be the centre of lithium activity in 2017, with the flow of alternative Australian feedstock shaking up 15 years of Talison dominance. Tesla may kick demand higher in Japan as it readies for Model 3 production.

