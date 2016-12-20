Minor metals: 2016, the year in review for rare earths

The Baiyun Obo iron ore mine in Baotou, China, responsible for around a third of global rare earth production, remained closed throughout 2016. China Northern Rare Earth Group marginally increased production from stocks to meet increasing demand, mainly from the neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet and fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst sectors.

Illegal mining remained one of the main themes for China, accounting for an estimated 44,000t to 46,000t REO – around a third of global production this year. China released plans to once again crack down on illegal mining; this time setting out a tracing scheme in order to confirm the origin and path through the supply chain of materials.

China’s exports increased by almost 50% in 2016, following the World Trade Organization ruling and withdrawal of ‘illegal’ export quotas and taxes the previous year. Most of this increase was for lanthanum, yttrium and other rare earth compounds, excluding cerium.

Molycorp’s exit from the rare earth market in mid-2015 left a small vacuum in the supply chain for light rare earths outside of China. Silmet of Estonia previously processed material from the US Mountain Pass operation and is thought to have replaced this with greater shipments from Russia in 2016.

Meanwhile, Lynas is producing >10,000tpy REO from its Malaysian plant. The company restructured its debt with its Japanese investors Sojitz and JOGMEC in October, meaning it no longer needs to make fixed repayments until 2020 and its interest costs have also been significantly reduced.

Rare earth demand grew strongly in 2016 with increased use of NdFeB magnets thanks to growing global wind turbine installations and hybrid/electric vehicle production capacity worldwide. The rapid increase in Chinese electric vehicle purchases, established in 2015, faltered in 2016 as recent incentives were withdrawn in the wake of widespread corruption.

The use of light rare earths lanthanum and cerium in FCC catalysts grew with increases to global refining capacity. The low oil prices and subsequent low costs to the consumer that prevailed through 2016 encouraged greater consumption of transportation fuels, especially in the USA. Use of rare earths was counteracted somewhat by the continuing shift to tight oil production in North America, which requires lower levels of refining.

Demand for europium and terbium in phosphors continued to nosedive in 2016 with the rapid uptake of LED lamps; prices for these previously-critical heavy rare earths have now fallen back to levels last seen a decade ago. Terbium oxide (99.9%, FOB China) prices were US$423.17/kg in late 2016, similar to prices in mid-2006, while europium oxide (99%, FOB China) prices were US$62.5/kg – compared to US$240/kg in June 2006.

Overall, rare earth prices in 2016 remained fairly subdued. The rare earths industry is expected to see greater recovery in the coming years, however, as the NdFeB magnet market takes off. Industry focus will intensify on the rising deficit of neodymium and concomitant rise in neodymium prices over the next five years. Yet the long-term performance of this sector is threatened by potential substitution of NdFeB technologies in HEVs/EVs (with induction motors) and wind turbines (with induction/synchronous motors).

