Minor metals: 2016, the year in review for tantalum

At the start of 2015, the market price of tantalum concentrates was about US$80/lb (CIF China, 30% Ta 2 O 5 basis). By the end of the year it had fallen to US$55/lb. There has been little or no improvement in 2016. A modest rise to around US$60/lb took place by mid-year but it did not last. By November, prices were back at US$53/lb. That is not as low as had been seen up to the beginning of 2010 although it is far below the level of up to US$130/lb reached in subsequent years.

The main reason for this, apart from generally flat demand for tantalum, has been the growing availability of low-cost and ostensibly ‘clean’ tantalum concentrates from Central Africa. Conventional hard-rock mines cannot produce at costs as low as those for artisanal miners. This has rendered most new hard-rock tantalum projects uneconomic and the many projects that were in the pipeline a few years ago are on the back burner (at best).

Almost all recent announcements regarding new tantalum supply relate to lithium projects in Australia, Canada and Africa. Tantalum would be a by-product. The outlook for tantalum supply is thus partly tied to the outlook for lithium, which is currently the most popular minor metal in the investment world. Turning that idea on its head, AMG has recently announced that it will install a circuit to recover lithium from tailings at its Mibra tantalum mine in Brazil. While that will not increase the supply of tantalum units, the lithium credits could provide some mitigation to the reportedly relatively high cost of tantalum produced at Mibra and which is currently being supplied only to the processor GAM.

A potentially major factor in the tantalum supply chain is the worsening political situation in Central Africa, and most particularly the issues surrounding the presidential election in the DRC. The deferment/abandonment of the election has already created tension and some violence. That tension could turn into full-scale conflict and with one likely outcome. The rest of the world would shun tantalum concentrates from anywhere in Central Africa, again, except in cases where the final user has complete control over the supply chain. The real origins of material exported by certain countries in Central Africa are often rather obscure and analysis of official trade statistics demands a degree of understanding that few industry commentators possess. Official numbers are not always true and this is certainly the case when it comes to tantalum.

The tantalum market has been dull in 2016. Things could be very much different in 2017. It will not be on the demand side because nothing dramatic will happen – there are no new major applications for tantalum on the horizon. The supply side is the one to watch. Tantalum prices have a history of moving very sharply on the back of individual events. It could happen again.

