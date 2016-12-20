Minor metals: 2016, the year in review for tungsten

The global tungsten market began the year in a state of high stocks and low prices; a theme which continued to run for most of 2016.

The average value of ammonium paratungstate (APT) shipments from China, the world’s largest producer, remained below US$200/mtu in January to September 2016 but did show some improvement in June and July when it topped the US$180/mtu level. APT is the main intermediate for the global tungsten industry and prices for primary tungsten concentrates are discounted against this.

High stockpiles in both the concentrates and the APT markets weighed down on prices at the start of the year, but by mid-2016 the availability of concentrates from non-Chinese producers was reported to be tight. Concentrate stocks within China are said to be back to more traditional levels as of November 2016, while the country is thought to be prioritising the domestic market over exports – possibly in a bid to strengthen prices.

It was a challenging environment for tungsten mine developers, with mixed results. A successful development was the fast-tracked production of tungsten from W Resources’ mine in Spain, which came online in September 2016. First concentrates were shipped from La Parrilla in October.

Wolf Minerals experienced difficulties at Hemerdon in Devon, UK from the initial mining and processing of near-surface weathered portion of the granite deposit. This had negatively affected recoveries from the fine particle ore, and Wolf was subsequently unable to meet its contracted supply commitments.

On the demand side, lower drilling activity in the oil and gas market continued to impact demand for tungsten-based tools. The shift from discharge lamps and incandescent lighting to light emitting diode (LED) lighting also continued to negatively affect tungsten use in wire rod and fine wire.

Most market participants agree that a strong recovery in tungsten demand and pricing is likely to take some time to materialise, and will probably require a sustained improvement in the oil price – possibly to above US$70/bbl. The intrinsic importance of tungsten to industrial applications will ensure that the sector recovers, however; it is a question of not if, but when

