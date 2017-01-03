Molybdenum: CODELCO settles dispute over wages with workers at Chuquicamata

Roskill view: Workers at CODELCO’s Chuquicamata mine in Chile agreed a new wage deal which is scheduled to remain in place between March 2017 and June 2019. The new deal, accepted by six unions, has relieved fears that the wage negotiations would be a drawn-out process with the potential for strike action by workers, as has been seen at multiple copper- molybdenum mines in Chile and Peru during 2016. The Los Bronces copper-molybdenum mine operated by Anglo American Sur remains suspended in December 2016 as a result of a dispute with contract workers over wages and benefits. The suspension is expected to curtail annual production to around 2.0kt Mo in concentrates despite increased production in the first half of the year.

As the second largest molybdenum producer in 2016 behind Freeport McMoran, CODELCO has set a precedent for wage negotiations not only at its own copper-molybdenum operations, but also at other copper-molybdenum operations in Chile reducing the risk of future disruptions to output by strike action. CODELCO also plans to invest US$3.8Bn in 2017 to improve production rates at the Chuquicamata, Andina and Radomiro Tomic copper-molybdenum mines, which may have been delayed had wage negotiations not progressed smoothly at Chuquicamata.

