Nickel & Bauxite: Indonesia rocks the boat

Roskill view: After much speculation and confusion over a possible change in policy direction, Indonesia last week announced it would ease restrictions on the export of unprocessed mineral ores, just three years after it initially imposed a ban on such trade. According to the government announcement, the ban will permit the export of nickel ores and concentrates, as well as of bauxite, where the ore produced is in excess of installed smelting capacity.

The ban throws into turmoil ongoing projects for the construction of local nickel pig iron and ferronickel smelters, most of which have been under development with Chinese financial backing. A shortage of nickel feedstock faced by Chinese stainless steel plants motivated numerous large-scale investments in Indonesia, at the expense of China’s own smelting industry. With the ban now eased, the resumption of flows could undermine these commitments. Adding to the uncertainty is the likely impact on prices that the lifting of the ban will have. Nickel prices fell 4.5% on the announcement, and may face further volatility and weakness in weeks to come as the impact of the announcement is fully assessed.

As part of the ban, the government has also stipulated that smelters should dedicate at least 30% of their capacity to the processing of lower-grade ores. This provision may increase production costs at the same time as prices are falling, while also increasing the range of deposits that may feasibly be exploited by local miners. While the nickel market was in deficit in 2016, following a collapse in prices and numerous shutdowns and cutbacks, this latest announcement will likely edge the market back towards balance, and could put nickel’s recent price recovery at risk.

On the bauxite front, Indonesian authorities have suggested that exports of ore with a minimum aluminium oxide content of 42% should be permitted. The announcement will come as positive news to Chinese aluminium producers. China is the largest consumer of bauxite globally for aluminium production and in the year prior to the introduction of the export ban, China imported a little under 50Mt of bauxite from Indonesia. China was forced to turn its attention to Malaysia to fulfill its raw materials requirements. It also increased imports from Guinea in 2016 to 10Mt and Australia stepped up shipments.

