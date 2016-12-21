Nickel: Eyes remain focused east

Roskill view: As we had anticipated, prices of nickel continued to trend sideways for another week, down 1.4% from the previous week, but still trading above US$11,000/t. With traders keeping a keen eye on potential supply disruptions, close attention has continued to be paid to the two countries that continue to account for most of the uncertainty in terms of production of nickel. In the Philippines, three mines lost their environmental permits, with three other mines warned they could face similar action. But, some of the miners are fighting back, as Global Ferronickel announced it would appeal against the government decision to cancel a permit for its newly-acquired Ipilan project in south-western Palawan, stating it deemed the action to be “unlawful” and arguing the decision had been made without regard for the proper procedures. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, speculation continues over the fate of the ban on raw nickel exports, as the Jakarta Post reported a draft regulation could potentially ease the restrictions on such exports, which would restore some of the former, direct mine supply from Indonesia to China, and would push prices down. It should be noted that speculative reports of this nature have been rife, amidst various conflict statements and it is not clear whether the draft regulation would receive top-level support, so that any such news reports should, for now, be received with some caution.

