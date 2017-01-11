Salt: Freezing weather grips Eastern Europe

Roskill view: Eastern and southern parts of Europe have been severely affected by heavy snowfall and icy conditions leading to major disruption to power and transport networks over the weekend. Temperatures as low as -26°C have been recorded, and snow and ice have caused problems as far south as Greece and Turkey.

Turkey imports relatively insignificant quantities of salt, but during colder periods, ups shipments of de-icing salt from Egypt. Greece, a more regular importer, also receives shipments from Egypt, as well as Tunisia. Worldwide, de-icing accounted for more than 10% of world salt consumption in 2016.

