Salt: New Ethiopian salt producer

Roskill view: Danakil Industrial has announced that it plans to open a salt processing facility at Berhale town, 890km north-east of Addis Ababa and 108km from Mekelle, the regional capital of Tirgrai Regional State. Capacity is intended to be 50ktpm (600ktpy) divided between industrial salt (30%), animal feed (20%) and table salt (50%) using rock salt mined in the Danakil Depression. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2017 and the plant will supply domestic markets initially. The company also intends to export industrial and table salt.

