Salt: Tata Sons names Natarajan Chandrasekaran as new chair

Roskill view: In an update to our Roskill Weekly Round-up report in November 2016, India’s US$100Bn salt/steel/automotive/software conglomerate, Tata Sons, has named Natarajan Chandrasekaran this month as its new chair. Tata Sons is the holding company of the listed Tata Group companies in a group that ranges from aviation and Jaguar Land Rover to British steel mills and Gujarati solar salt pans.

Tata Chemicals is the largest Indian producer of salt. The company also produces salt in Kenya and the UK. The company has a synthetic soda ash capacity of almost 1.4Mtpy and is one of the Tata Group’s major subsidiaries.

