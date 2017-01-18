Salt: US PVC producers looking forward to 2017

Roskill view: Construction stimulus and limited production capacity could combine to improve margins for PVC producers during 2017, continuing a trend that saw US prices increase for PVC throughout the second half of 2016.

Shale gas already gives US PVC producers a production cost advantage. Lower PVC production in China in 2017 as a result of higher coal costs will give US companies further competitive advantages.

PVC market participants are already optimistic about the potential impact in the USA of a construction stimulus package by the incoming Trump administration. PVC is unusual for a commodity polymer in that its major market is construction rather than packaging. Chloralkali production (including PVC production) is the largest market for salt worldwide, accounting for an estimated 37% of world consumption in 2015. Other industrial minerals that could benefit from US investment in infrastructure include gypsum, soda ash and titanium minerals.

