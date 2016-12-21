Steel alloys: 2016, the year in review for molybdenum

The molybdenum market showed a strong recovery in 2016, with US ferromolybdenum prices increasing from a low of US$6.14/lb in January to a peak of US$9.39/lb in June. In the second half of 2016 however, poor demand from downstream industries led to US ferromolybdenum prices tailing off, averaging US$9.04/lb in Q3 and forecast to average US$8.20/lb inQ4 2016.

The strong recovery in pricing has been led by better than anticipated stainless steel production in China, with the international Stainless Steel Forum reporting a 4.1% y-on-y increase in global output and a 7.9% increase in Chinese output in the first half of 2016. The recovery in crude oil prices also supported increased production and exploratory drilling in North America, which contributed to marginally increased demand for molybdenum-bearing steels.

In addition to greater than expected demand, major molybdenum producers cut production in 2016 in a bid to tackle oversupply in the industry. Freeport-McMoRan, the largest molybdenum producer in 2015, is targeting a cut-back in production of 19% (7,900t Mo) largely from the Henderson and Climax primary molybdenum operations in the USA.

Chinese producers, including China Molybdenum and Jinduicheng Molybdenum, are also expected to reduce production by 15% and 7% respectively in 2016, though total Chinese production is forecast to fall by 12% compared to 2015. Global output of primary molybdenum production is forecast to total 231,700t Mo in 2016, placing the industry in near supply-demand parity.

Click here to download the Roskill molybdenum brochure & sample pages