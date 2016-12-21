Steel alloys: 2016, the year in review for vanadium

The year started with vanadium prices at a considerable low, with ferrovanadium prices having dropped from over US$22/kg at the start of 2015 to below US$14/kg by the end of the year. In 2016, prices slowly recovered, reaching over US$20/kg by November.

The closure of Evraz Highveld in South Africa in 2015 did little to inflate prices, despite being the most important supply-side development in the market in recent years. In 2014, South Africa accounted for roughly 20% of global feedstock production but this figure is expected to have fallen below 10% in 2016.

It seems to have been developments in China that have pushed prices higher. Reports in China suggest significant tightness in vanadium feedstock availability. Both Pangang and Chengde stopped selling vanadium slag to the spot market in Q4 and are instead using all feedstock for their own pentoxide and ferrovanadium production. Citic Jinzhou Metal and several smaller operations stopped vanadium pentoxide production owing to limited feedstock. IRC’s decision to close its Kuranahk operation in Russia in late 2015 also had knock-on implications in China, ending the supply of vanadium-bearing iron ore to Jianlong Heilongjiang, which subsequently stopped vanadium pentoxide production.

Outside China, 2016 saw several other supply-side developments. Atlantic Vanadium purchased the assets of the Windimurra project, including mining leases, plant and equipment, and related assets in Q2; YilMaden, a subsidiary of Turkish Yildirim Holding, acquired US ferrovanadium producer Bear Metallurgical in Q3; and Bushveld Minerals continued to pursue the acquisition of the Vametco vanadium plant in South Africa.

The hype around vanadium redox batteries (VRBs) also continued, buoyed by the news that several producers and projects were collaborating with battery-focused companies. Notable developments included a memorandum signed by Largo Resources with Vionx Energy and the development of a pilot vanadium electrolyte plant by Australian Vanadium.

Most market participants expect prices to continue to improve over 2017, with vanadium demand from the steel sector forecast to grow at a steady rate; the buzz around VRBs set to continue; and the availability of feedstock expected to remain tight.

