Tantalum, Cobalt, Tungsten: Market uncertainty as Kabila stays on as DRC president

Roskill view: Concerns over commodity trade from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central Africa have increased following the refusal of the incumbent president Joseph Kabila to step down as his second term expired on 19 December. DRC’s constitution does not allow a third term.

A court previously ruled that Kabila could remain in power until new elections are held and the ruling People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) has suggested a vote could take place in April 2018. Meanwhile opposition groups have called for elections in 2017.

Although expected, Kabila’s decision to remain in power has added to tensions in the country. In September, around 50 protestors were killed and to date no one has been held accountable for their deaths, according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. There were reports of protests in the capital Kinshasa after midnight when Kabila’s term officially ended.

The concern for commodities is that tension could turn into full-scale conflict and with one likely outcome. The rest of the world would shun commodities – such as tantalum, cobalt, tin and tungsten – from Central Africa except in cases where the final user has complete control over the supply chain. The real origins of material exported by certain countries in Central Africa are often obscure.