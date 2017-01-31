Tantalum: Serious fire at AMG Brazil

Roskill view: News has emerged of a serious fire on January 18th at AMG Brazil’s MIBRA operation, near São João del Rei, Minas Gerais. MIBRA is a producer of tantalum concentrates, feldspar and tin. An associated chemical plant produces tantalum and niobium oxides. MIBRA is expected to also produce lithium concentrate from mid-2018.

A local news source reported that, by the time the fire was contained, major damage had been caused to an eight-storey structure that was in imminent danger of collapsing. AMG has since confirmed to Roskill that the fire involved only one of its gravimetric concentrators and that the structure itself has been inspected and declared to be sound. Mining operations were not affected.

While the full extent of the damage done, and amount of time it will take to be repaired, remains unclear, there are possible implications for tantalum supply. MIBRA is one of the world’s largest tantalum producers. With annual production of up to 300,000lb Ta2O5, Roskill estimates that it accounts for nearly 10% of global mine production (closer to 20%, if artisanal mining is excluded). All of MIBRA’s tantalum output is sold to the processor GAM, in the USA.

The incident, which has not been reported elsewhere (other than to various federal and municipal authorities), could lead to a spike in tantalum spot prices because the tantalum market has a long history of over-reaction. The reality is that MIBRA’s mine output is not impacted, it has a second processing line and the chemical plant can also supply tantalum units. Production of tantalum concentrates at MIBRA will certainly be affected while repairs take place but this should not be seen as a grave cause for concern.

MIBRA can very probably maintain its supply of tantalum units from alternative processing routes and inventory, including tailings. There is almost certainly a buffer of inventory further down the supply chain. Events such as this can result in wild movements in spot pricing. This one should not.

