Tin: Lifting of Chinese export duties may flood the market

Roskill view: Unexpectedly, industry analysts noted that China’s newest release of its table detailing applicable export duties no longer listed the 10% duty that had been imposed on tin exports since 2008. The 10% duty has contributed to restricting Chinese exports, as a result of which China has been a net importer of tin in recent years, despite some oversupply in its local market. The imposition of the duty had been the subject of a legal challenge by the EU and USA, which have won a number of complaints against China in recent years. Whether the lifting of the ban is related to this challenge, or an effort to boost China’s industrial and mining sector amidst a time of falling growth rates is subject to speculation – but the effect of the ban could open new trade opportunities between overseas consumers and Chinese tin producers. If these are capitalised on, the increased availability of tin on the world market could put some downwards pressure on prices, following a 44% increase in 2016.

To discuss the tin market with Roskill, contact Thomas Höhne-Sparborth: ths@roskill.com