Tin: Stable prices boosting investment

Roskill view: Tin prices appear to have hit a resistance level at around US$21,000/t, with prices now having fluctuated around this level for most of November and December. The level is approximately the same as the 2010-2015 average price of tin and may be deemed a likely price level for tin prices to cling to over the medium term. Kasbah Resources announced that it had reached an agreement with Pala Investments, which will acquire $3.7M worth of new shares in the company as a strategic investor. The news follows on the back of a dispute between Kasbah and some of its shareholders, which had objected to a proposed acquisition of Kasbah by Asian Mineral Resources. The scheme, following a revision of the company’s valuation, had been deemed as “not fair, but reasonable” by the company. The new agreement with Pala Investments will allow Kasbah to advance its Achmmach tin project in Morocco to a decision to mine by next year, according to Kasbah.

To discuss the tin market with Roskill, contact Thomas Höhne-Sparborth: ths@roskill.com

Roskill’s Tin: Global Industry, Markets & Outlook report was published in 2015.

Download the Roskill tin brochure