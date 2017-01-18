Tungsten: Almonty moves forward with Spanish & South Korean projects

Roskill view: The Canada-headquartered tungsten producer is already one of the main sources of tungsten concentrates supply outside of China and its recent announcements look set to further cement its position. The final surface permit for its South Korean Sangdong mine will enable it to start construction of the processing plant and other project elements, and Almonty expects to sign the engineering, procurement and construction contract by mid-February. The company is targeting commissioning of Sangdong in Q1 2018.

In addition, Almonty has purchased the remaining 49% of its Valtreixal project in Spain from Siemcalsa for €1.5M (US$1.6M). The company already operates the Los Santos mine in Spain, in addition to the Panasqueira mine in Portugal and Wolfram Camp in Australia. Valtreixal is located around 250km from Los Santos and is well-placed to succeed the operation when it reaches end of life, containing proven and probable reserves of nearly 8,700t WO3 (~6,850t contained W) and inferred mineral resources of over 26,000t WO3 (~20,700t contained W). Almonty said it would continue to develop Valtreixal and bring it online when market conditions were suitable.

