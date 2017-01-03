Tungsten: APT price forecast to rise to US$220/mtu in 2017

Roskill view: Low prices during 2016 have caused tungsten concentrate supply to drop back more into line with demand, and the market may fall into a slight supply deficit in 2017. This would help to drawn down stockpiles and could see prices for the main tungsten intermediate APT post a small increase next year, with Roskill forecasting an annual average of US$234/mtu for Chinese FOB material. European APT prices were stable at US$192.50/mtu in mid-December.

Roskill’s new Tungsten: Global Industry, Markets & Outlook report will be released in January 2017. Click here to download the brochure or access further information.

To discuss the tungsten market with Roskill, contact Jessica Roberts: jessica@roskill.com