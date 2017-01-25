Tungsten: ATC Alloys resolves dispute with ferrotungsten JV partner

Roskill view: As part of the dispute resolution, ATC Alloys and George Chen will restructure their JV company Asia Tungsten Products Co. – increasing Mr Chen’s ownership from 40% to 75%. Mr Chen will pay a fee of US$2M, while there will be forgiveness on all loans, fees and debt owed by the JV company to Mr Chen.

The agreement follows an earlier review into the performance of the JV, initiated by ATC in mid-2016, as a result of which ATC claimed that Mr Chen had been operating “against the best interests of the JV” such as allegedly undertaking toll production for third parties. In late August 2016, ATC served Chen with a disenfranchisement notice for material breach of the JV agreement and removed him as a director of the JV company. The dispute resulted in Canadian-headquartered tungsten producer Almonty Industries pulling out of a binding Heads of Agreement with Australia-based ATC Alloys, through which it had planned to acquire all ATC shares through an off-market takeover.

Asia Tungsten Products Vietnam, the operating company of Asia Tungsten Products Co., is one of the largest ferrotungsten producers globally, with a production capacity of 4,000tpy (gross product) at its plant in Vinh Bao, Haiphong.

